Valentyna Yeshchenko, a People's Deputy of the first convocation, has died

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 29877 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 37857 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 30017 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 30147 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 29484 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 16249 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 16891 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16650 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 36720 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17633 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.1m/s
86%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Seven Ukrzaliznytsia employees to be prosecuted in Kyiv for earnings on international routesPhotoMarch 2, 04:21 PM • 10425 views
IDF announces elimination of Hezbollah intelligence chiefMarch 2, 04:58 PM • 6882 views
The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - TrumpMarch 2, 05:14 PM • 11925 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 15245 views
Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the war11:37 PM • 7076 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 15305 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 29879 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 34146 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 40978 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 36720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 5914 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 16663 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 21437 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 22192 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 79911 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Valentyna Yeshchenko, a People's Deputy of the first convocation, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expressed condolences on the death of Valentyna Yeshchenko, a People's Deputy of the first convocation. She dedicated her life to medicine and headed the Commission for Women's Affairs in the Verkhovna Rada.

Valentyna Yeshchenko, a People's Deputy of the first convocation, has died

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies of Ukraine, the leadership and staff of the Parliament's Apparatus express deep condolences on the death of Valentyna Mykolaivna Yeshchenko, a people's deputy of Ukraine of the first convocation. This is stated in the VR's Facebook post, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Yeshchenko was born in 1946. She dedicated her life to medicine: she worked as a radiologist and was the chief physician of a district hospital in Kyiv region.

In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Valentyna Mykolaivna headed the Commission on Women's Affairs, Family Protection, Motherhood, and Childhood.

"We express our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones," the statement said.

Recall

In January, People's Deputy Orest Salamakha died after a car accident near Lviv.

Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died14.01.26, 14:14 • 13519 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics