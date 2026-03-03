Valentyna Yeshchenko, a People's Deputy of the first convocation, has died

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies of Ukraine, the leadership and staff of the Parliament's Apparatus express deep condolences on the death of Valentyna Mykolaivna Yeshchenko, a people's deputy of Ukraine of the first convocation. This is stated in the VR's Facebook post, reports UNN.

It is noted that Yeshchenko was born in 1946. She dedicated her life to medicine: she worked as a radiologist and was the chief physician of a district hospital in Kyiv region.

In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Valentyna Mykolaivna headed the Commission on Women's Affairs, Family Protection, Motherhood, and Childhood.

"We express our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones," the statement said.

