Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died

On Wednesday, January 14, it became known about the death of Oleksandr Kabanov, a People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" party. Before being elected to the Verkhovna Rada, he was a scriptwriter for Studio "Kvartal 95". This was reported by UNN with reference to Kabanov's colleague Zhan Beleniuk.

Details

The causes of death of the 52-year-old parliamentarian are currently unknown. Beleniuk limited himself to just a phrase about the death.

According to my information, People's Deputy Oleksandr Kabanov has died - Beleniuk stated.

Also, the death of the deputy from "Servant of the People" was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko from "European Solidarity". However, he also did not provide the reasons why this happened.

Additionally

Kabanov was born in 1973 in Zaporizhzhia. He graduated from a medical institute with a specialization in "psychotherapist", and later from Zaporizhzhia National University, where he studied finance.

Before being elected to the Rada, he worked as a child psychotherapist, a trainer in neurolinguistic programming, and a scriptwriter for Studio "Kvartal 95".

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that at the age of 64, former People's Deputy of Ukraine and founder of the libertarian party "5.10" Hennadiy Balashov, known for his outrageous statements regarding the Ukrainian language, died.