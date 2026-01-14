$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
12:14 PM • 488 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
10:47 AM • 1556 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 5100 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 9698 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 10688 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 13147 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 39817 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 37743 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 33810 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 34794 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.4m/s
75%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 13946 views
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhoto06:53 AM • 4902 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 19564 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 12783 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 7390 views
Publications
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 2206 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 19728 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 39816 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 55000 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 46141 views
Actual people
Yulia Tymoshenko
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 19974 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 54858 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 47921 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 52786 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 54246 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Kh-101

Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

On January 14, it became known about the death of Oleksandr Kabanov, a People's Deputy of Ukraine from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95". The causes of death of the 52-year-old parliamentarian are currently unknown.

Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died

On Wednesday, January 14, it became known about the death of Oleksandr Kabanov, a People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" party. Before being elected to the Verkhovna Rada, he was a scriptwriter for Studio "Kvartal 95". This was reported by UNN with reference to Kabanov's colleague Zhan Beleniuk.

Details

The causes of death of the 52-year-old parliamentarian are currently unknown. Beleniuk limited himself to just a phrase about the death.

According to my information, People's Deputy Oleksandr Kabanov has died

 - Beleniuk stated.

Also, the death of the deputy from "Servant of the People" was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko from "European Solidarity". However, he also did not provide the reasons why this happened.

Additionally

Kabanov was born in 1973 in Zaporizhzhia. He graduated from a medical institute with a specialization in "psychotherapist", and later from Zaporizhzhia National University, where he studied finance.

Before being elected to the Rada, he worked as a child psychotherapist, a trainer in neurolinguistic programming, and a scriptwriter for Studio "Kvartal 95".

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that at the age of 64, former People's Deputy of Ukraine and founder of the libertarian party "5.10" Hennadiy Balashov, known for his outrageous statements regarding the Ukrainian language, died.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Servant of the People
Zaporizhzhia