Valentines from the royal family: William and Kate showed a joint photo, and Meghan Markle - a rare photo of Harry with his daughter

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing a portrait, while Meghan Markle posted a rare photo of Prince Harry with their daughter Lilibet, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

William and Kate posted a black-and-white photo of them sitting side-by-side in a field on the social media platform X on Saturday with a simple message "Happy Valentine's Day."

Compared to the shot the royal couple shared on February 14 last year, which showed Prince William kissing Kate on the cheek, this year's outdoor scene looks wholesome and understated.

The photo was published amid the royal family's efforts to deal with the fallout from new allegations regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales uploaded a photo for the first time in honor of Valentine's Day.

The color photograph of the couple holding hands while sitting on a mat in the woods was a re-edited frame from a video announcing the completion of Kate's cancer treatment.

The public affirmation of love came after Kate underwent abdominal surgery and chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed type of cancer.

Kate is now in remission after being diagnosed in 2024, the same year the King was diagnosed with cancer.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex posted a photo on Instagram of the Duke of Sussex standing on a lawn, holding 4-year-old Lilibet in his arms.

Lilibet, dressed in a pale pink ballet costume, holds strings attached to a bouquet of red balloons.

"These two + Archie = my forever valentines," the caption to the photo reads.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rarely post photos of their children.

The couple currently lives in California.

