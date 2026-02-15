Valentines from the royal family: William and Kate showed a joint photo, and Meghan Markle - a rare photo of Harry with his daughter

$42.990.00
February 14, 07:48 PM • 12193 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 24301 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 22552 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 23305 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 21292 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 19053 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15794 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15449 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15314 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14744 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
California Governor Newsom urged allies in Europe to view Trump's policies as temporaryFebruary 14, 09:59 PM • 4480 views
US launches series of airstrikes on dozens of Islamic State targets in SyriaFebruary 14, 10:20 PM • 4232 views
US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administrationFebruary 14, 10:39 PM • 7142 views
Cuba's energy crisis forced organizers to cancel the annual cigar festivalFebruary 14, 11:17 PM • 3554 views
Astronomers discover unique 'inside-out' planetary system around a red dwarfFebruary 14, 11:40 PM • 5398 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 79196 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 128263 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 71952 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 89093 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 129382 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ilham Aliyev
United States
Ukraine
Azerbaijan
Washington, D.C.
China
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 3560 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 16743 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 16144 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 19421 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 42970 views
Valentines from the royal family: William and Kate showed a joint photo, and Meghan Markle - a rare photo of Harry with his daughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Prince and Princess of Wales published a black-and-white portrait, and Meghan Markle shared a rare photo of Prince Harry with his daughter Lilibet. This happened against the backdrop of new accusations regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Valentines from the royal family: William and Kate showed a joint photo, and Meghan Markle - a rare photo of Harry with his daughter

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing a portrait, while Meghan Markle posted a rare photo of Prince Harry with their daughter Lilibet, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

William and Kate posted a black-and-white photo of them sitting side-by-side in a field on the social media platform X on Saturday with a simple message "Happy Valentine's Day."

Compared to the shot the royal couple shared on February 14 last year, which showed Prince William kissing Kate on the cheek, this year's outdoor scene looks wholesome and understated.

The photo was published amid the royal family's efforts to deal with the fallout from new allegations regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales uploaded a photo for the first time in honor of Valentine's Day.

The color photograph of the couple holding hands while sitting on a mat in the woods was a re-edited frame from a video announcing the completion of Kate's cancer treatment.

The public affirmation of love came after Kate underwent abdominal surgery and chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed type of cancer.

Kate is now in remission after being diagnosed in 2024, the same year the King was diagnosed with cancer.

Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy05.02.26, 01:05 • 85835 views

Add

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex posted a photo on Instagram of the Duke of Sussex standing on a lawn, holding 4-year-old Lilibet in his arms.

Lilibet, dressed in a pale pink ballet costume, holds strings attached to a bouquet of red balloons.

"These two + Archie = my forever valentines," the caption to the photo reads.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rarely post photos of their children.

The couple currently lives in California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles29.10.25, 10:05 • 87002 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
Marriage
Jeffrey Epstein
William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince Harry
California
Meghan Markle