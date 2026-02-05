Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy

$43.190.22
09:10 PM • 2852 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
08:17 PM • 7816 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
07:40 PM • 8620 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
06:32 PM • 10105 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 12657 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 14849 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 13114 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 12859 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19354 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26161 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhotoFebruary 4, 01:46 PM • 19420 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhotoFebruary 4, 02:18 PM • 12363 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - mediaFebruary 4, 02:49 PM • 13086 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 03:33 PM • 8360 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 6892 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 32965 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 63548 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 64186 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 103272 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 111055 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kyiv Oblast
Brussels
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy11:05 PM • 80 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideo07:58 PM • 2066 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideo06:16 PM • 3270 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 6972 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 5844 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

During a visit to Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, confirmed that their family has welcomed an eight-month-old English Cocker Spaniel puppy. The new pet joins their five-year-old dog, Orla, who gave birth to four puppies in the spring.

Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has publicly confirmed for the first time that their family recently acquired a new pet. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Kate revealed this during a working visit to Wales, where she visited a textile factory in the town of Cardigan.

While speaking with employees of the family company, Kate noticed an English Cocker Spaniel and mentioned that she has a dog of the same breed at home. According to her, an eight-month-old puppy appeared in the family, while their older dog, Orla, is now five years old.

The media notes that the new dog may be one of four puppies that Orla gave birth to in the spring. Orla herself appeared in the Welsh family in 2020 - she was given as a gift by the princess's brother, James Middleton, known for his activities in the field of animal care.

The pet became an important part of the family's life after the loss of their previous dog, Lupo. Since then, Orla has repeatedly appeared in family photos and official publications of the royal family, including children's portraits and posts for National Pet Day.

In addition to personal confessions, Kate's visit also had a professional focus — the princess familiarized herself with the process of traditional Welsh weaving, spoke with artisans, and supported the development of the national textile heritage.

Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle17.01.26, 02:47 • 27244 views

