Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has publicly confirmed for the first time that their family recently acquired a new pet. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Kate revealed this during a working visit to Wales, where she visited a textile factory in the town of Cardigan.

While speaking with employees of the family company, Kate noticed an English Cocker Spaniel and mentioned that she has a dog of the same breed at home. According to her, an eight-month-old puppy appeared in the family, while their older dog, Orla, is now five years old.

The media notes that the new dog may be one of four puppies that Orla gave birth to in the spring. Orla herself appeared in the Welsh family in 2020 - she was given as a gift by the princess's brother, James Middleton, known for his activities in the field of animal care.

The pet became an important part of the family's life after the loss of their previous dog, Lupo. Since then, Orla has repeatedly appeared in family photos and official publications of the royal family, including children's portraits and posts for National Pet Day.

In addition to personal confessions, Kate's visit also had a professional focus — the princess familiarized herself with the process of traditional Welsh weaving, spoke with artisans, and supported the development of the national textile heritage.

