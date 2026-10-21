Uzbekistan agrees with the US on 54 projects worth $12 billion: the sectors in which the countries will cooperate

Uzbekistan announced 54 agreements and joint projects with the United States worth a total of $12 billion. The agreements became known after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand. Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

The cooperation will cover several strategic areas, including energy, the extraction of critical minerals, the aviation industry, the financial sector, and advanced technologies.

The parties are paying particular attention to the development of renewable energy and electricity storage systems. Such projects are to become part of a broader economic partnership between Washington and Tashkent.

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The priority areas of cooperation also include the creation of data centers and the development of artificial intelligence technologies. These areas have been included in the list of promising joint investment projects.

The extraction of strategic minerals used in high-tech manufacturing and energy will become a separate area of cooperation. The parties view this sector as one of the foundations of future economic interaction.

In addition, the countries are considering the possibility of preparing a long-term program of trade, investment, and technological cooperation through 2035. It is intended to define the main areas for developing bilateral economic relations.

The announced package of agreements envisages the implementation of projects worth $12 billion, but this amount does not mean that all the funds have already been invested. Further implementation of the agreements will depend on the specific projects and their financing.

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