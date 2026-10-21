Uzbekistan agrees with the US on 54 projects worth $12 billion: the sectors in which the countries will cooperate

$45.000.1450.530.03
ukenru
09:08 PM • 2500 views
PSG defeated "Barcelona", while "Manchester City" scored 5 goals: Champions League match resultsPhoto
08:56 PM • 3822 views
Ukraine has shown heroism, but military aid to it has depleted U.S. weapons stocks – HegsethVideo
08:12 PM • 6498 views
Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff
07:55 PM • 7428 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 64 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and struck enemy equipment as well — General Staff
07:30 PM • 11527 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo
05:50 PM • 22251 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected
05:36 PM • 17704 views
Washington is preparing a new step toward ending the war: what Ukraine and the United States agreed on in Oslo
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 19600 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
04:52 PM • 11429 views
NATO will deploy aircraft and drones to the Black Sea following attacks on shipping
October 20, 03:36 PM • 17268 views
Military personnel’s leave abroad: what documents need to be prepared for travel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.9m/s
85%
761mm
Popular news
Rubio said that the United States must weigh Ukraine’s need for air defense missiles against that of othersOctober 20, 11:44 AM • 20786 views
F1 Grand Prix in Austin: weekend schedule and the championship standingsPhotoVideoOctober 20, 12:13 PM • 30352 views
From pregnancy to the first birthday — what payments can be received and how to applyPhotoOctober 20, 12:15 PM • 24656 views
A red aurora was spotted over "Vernadsky", and two neighboring galaxies also appeared in the framePhotoOctober 20, 12:40 PM • 16929 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 26031 views
Publications
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in Oslo07:30 PM • 11527 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected05:50 PM • 22251 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 19600 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 26049 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Exclusive
October 20, 01:08 PM • 25478 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jonas Gahr Støre
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband09:08 PM • 840 views
Prince Harry said he wanted to "let go of the past" and reconcile with his father and brother08:10 PM • 2558 views
Gray hair and a soft hat — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson transformed beyond recognition for a new rolePhoto07:08 PM • 4656 views
"A Real Disgrace" — Professional Model Criticizes Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Victoria's Secret06:40 PM • 6026 views
A large-scale museum dedicated to The Beatles will open in Liverpool in 2028Photo03:55 PM • 12089 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
The New York Times
Social network

Uzbekistan agrees with the US on 54 projects worth $12 billion: the sectors in which the countries will cooperate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Uzbekistan and the US have agreed on 54 joint projects worth $12 billion in the energy, technology, aviation and mining sectors. Some of the agreements still need to be financed.

Uzbekistan agrees with the US on 54 projects worth $12 billion: the sectors in which the countries will cooperate

Uzbekistan announced 54 agreements and joint projects with the United States worth a total of $12 billion. The agreements became known after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand. Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

The cooperation will cover several strategic areas, including energy, the extraction of critical minerals, the aviation industry, the financial sector, and advanced technologies.

The parties are paying particular attention to the development of renewable energy and electricity storage systems. Such projects are to become part of a broader economic partnership between Washington and Tashkent.

The U.S. and Uzbekistan plan to deepen their technological partnership

The priority areas of cooperation also include the creation of data centers and the development of artificial intelligence technologies. These areas have been included in the list of promising joint investment projects.

The extraction of strategic minerals used in high-tech manufacturing and energy will become a separate area of cooperation. The parties view this sector as one of the foundations of future economic interaction.

In addition, the countries are considering the possibility of preparing a long-term program of trade, investment, and technological cooperation through 2035. It is intended to define the main areas for developing bilateral economic relations.

The announced package of agreements envisages the implementation of projects worth $12 billion, but this amount does not mean that all the funds have already been invested. Further implementation of the agreements will depend on the specific projects and their financing.

Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff20.10.26, 23:12 • 6498 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
AI (artificial intelligence)
Energy
Electricity
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
Uzbekistan
United States