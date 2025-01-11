Usik gained almost 10 kg after the fight with Fury

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144532 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125746 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133476 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133111 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169486 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162898 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104408 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90062 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128713 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127368 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87871 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100435 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144535 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169488 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162898 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 190695 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 179953 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127368 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 128713 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142345 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134019 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151251 views
Usik gained almost 10 kg after the fight with Fury

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43524 views

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk said that his weight has increased to over 110 kg after the fight with Tyson Fury. The champion said that he wants to rest and is not thinking about future fights.

WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk said he gained weight after his fight with Tyson Fury. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of British boxer Amir Khan on the social network X.

Details

On January 10, British boxer Amir Khan posted a joint video with Oleksandr Usyk on his page on social network X.

According to the Ukrainian boxer, his weight is now over 110 kg. Usyk went into his fight with British fighter Tyson Fury weighing 102.5 kg.

Usyk also added that he's not thinking about the upcoming fight right now, but wants to rest and enjoy life.

Recall

Oleksandr Usyk has been ranked first in the world heavyweight rankings by GiveMeSport. With a record of 23-0 , the Ukrainian champion is ahead of Daniel Dubois and Tyson Fury in the list of the division's best boxers.

Vita Zelenetska

Sports
ukraineUkraine
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

Contact us about advertising