Usik gained almost 10 kg after the fight with Fury

WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk said he gained weight after his fight with Tyson Fury. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of British boxer Amir Khan on the social network X.

Details

On January 10, British boxer Amir Khan posted a joint video with Oleksandr Usyk on his page on social network X.

According to the Ukrainian boxer, his weight is now over 110 kg. Usyk went into his fight with British fighter Tyson Fury weighing 102.5 kg.

Usyk also added that he's not thinking about the upcoming fight right now, but wants to rest and enjoy life.

Recall

Oleksandr Usyk has been ranked first in the world heavyweight rankings by GiveMeSport. With a record of 23-0 , the Ukrainian champion is ahead of Daniel Dubois and Tyson Fury in the list of the division's best boxers.