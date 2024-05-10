SBU detains Russian informant: "Using a webcam he wanted to adjust missiles at the railroad echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine"

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had detained an informant who used a webcam to try to direct missiles at Ukrainian Armed Forces railroad trains, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service detained a Russian informant who was preparing a missile attack on the railway infrastructure of Kirovohrad region," the SBU said.

According to the investigation, the hostile adjuster was a resident of Kropyvnytskyi.

"To accomplish the task, he tried to install a webcam near one of the bridges to record the "schedules" of military echelons. In case of detection of the Ukrainian Armed Forces rolling stock, the suspect was to transmit their coordinates online to the aggressor to prepare a targeted strike on the railway line," the SBU reported on social media.

Thus, according to the intelligence service, "the enemy hoped to disrupt the supply of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition to the front lines of the eastern and southern fronts.

However, SBU officers were proactive and detained the Russian informant red-handed when he tried to install a webcam near the railroad tracks.

During the search, the offender was reportedly found to have a cell phone to which he planned to "tie in" a video device to track the movement of the trains.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

