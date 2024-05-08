SBU detains traitor who helped occupants during battles for Kyiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
SBU detains traitor who helped occupants during battles for Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39149 views

A traitor who worked for the Russian special services and tried to help Russia capture Kyiv during the invasion by recording the locations of Ukrainian defenders was detained in Kyiv region.

Law enforcement officers detained a traitor in Kyiv region who tried to help the aggressor seize the capital of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details 

After the failure of the enemy's offensive on the capital of our country, the suspect curtailed her intelligence activities and "laid low" to avoid justice.

However, SBU officers still exposed the offender, documented her criminal actions and detained her in her home.

According to the investigation, the traitor was a local resident who was a member of the Russian intelligence apparatus.

On the instructions of the occupiers, she drove around the suburbs of Kyiv in her car and recorded the locations of the largest concentrations of Ukrainian defenders.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, a cell phone was found, which she used to carry out subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). She is currently in custody. The attacker faces life imprisonment

- the SBU said.

SBU finds Wagner informant who wanted to find AFU airfields in Donetsk region

Addendum

Investigators found that in March 2022, she remotely transmitted to the aggressor the geolocation of the Armed Forces units defending the metropolis.

She paid special attention to firing positions and anti-tank barriers on key highways. The defendant sent the obtained coordinates to a specially created Telegram bot of the Russian special service.

The SBU says that 's Russian handlers used intelligence information from the agent to plan offensive operations during the battle for Kyiv.

Recall

In Kharkiv, the SBU detained a Russian spy who, under the guise of walking a dog , tried to determine the location of Ukrainian air defense systems

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

