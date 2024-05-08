SBU detains traitor who helped occupants during battles for Kyiv

Law enforcement officers detained a traitor in Kyiv region who tried to help the aggressor seize the capital of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

After the failure of the enemy's offensive on the capital of our country, the suspect curtailed her intelligence activities and "laid low" to avoid justice.

However, SBU officers still exposed the offender, documented her criminal actions and detained her in her home.

According to the investigation, the traitor was a local resident who was a member of the Russian intelligence apparatus.

On the instructions of the occupiers, she drove around the suburbs of Kyiv in her car and recorded the locations of the largest concentrations of Ukrainian defenders.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, a cell phone was found, which she used to carry out subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). She is currently in custody. The attacker faces life imprisonment - the SBU said.

Addendum

Investigators found that in March 2022, she remotely transmitted to the aggressor the geolocation of the Armed Forces units defending the metropolis.

She paid special attention to firing positions and anti-tank barriers on key highways. The defendant sent the obtained coordinates to a specially created Telegram bot of the Russian special service.

The SBU says that 's Russian handlers used intelligence information from the agent to plan offensive operations during the battle for Kyiv.

Recall

In Kharkiv, the SBU detained a Russian spy who, under the guise of walking a dog , tried to determine the location of Ukrainian air defense systems.