Users report malfunctions in the operation of X
Kyiv • UNN
Users of the social network X (Twitter) have encountered technical issues.
User reports indicate problems with X (Twitter), writes UNN referring to Downdetector.com.
Details
The most common issues reported in Ukraine were with the website (51%), the app (32%), and server connection (17%).
In the last hour in Ukraine - 619 reports of outages.
In the USA - nearly 23 thousand reports of problems with X, in the UK - over 10 thousand, in Poland - about 5 thousand, in Australia - 3 thousand, in Brazil - 4.5 thousand, in Kenya - 115.
Outages began to be recorded shortly before 12 o'clock.
