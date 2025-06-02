$41.530.00
Used a gas canister against a soldier: border guards detained the offender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

In Zhytomyr region, border guards detained a man who tried to escape and used a gas canister against a border guard. He faces up to 5 years in prison.

Used a gas canister against a soldier: border guards detained the offender

In the Zhytomyr region, a border guard detained a violator who tried to escape from law enforcement officers and used a gas canister against one of the border guards. The offender faces up to 5 years of imprisonment. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred during a patrol by a border detail within the Korosten border area. The soldiers noticed a suspicious person in the border area and stopped him to check his documents.

In response, the man, who turned out to be a resident of Kharkiv, resorted to flight. The offender did not react to the commands to stop, and even ignored a warning shot fired into the air by a soldier during the pursuit.

The border detail still caught up with the offender, but he took out a gas canister and sprayed it in the face of one of the soldiers.

The attacker was promptly detained. The injured border guard was given medical assistance, there is no threat to his life, the border guards say.

Border guards called the National Police's investigative team to the scene. All the circumstances of the offense are being investigated. Preliminary qualification of the detainee's actions - violence against a law enforcement officer - Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of this article provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment

- the statement reads.

Queues at the border with Poland at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is known30.05.25, 12:27 • 2674 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv
