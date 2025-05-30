Queues at the border with Poland at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is known

There are queues for vehicle registration at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland due to ongoing repairs, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Drivers were urged to take these circumstances into account when planning their trips and choose alternative checkpoints.

