Queues at the border with Poland at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
At the "Shehyni" checkpoint, vehicle processing is slowed down due to repair work. Drivers are urged to choose alternative checkpoints.
There are queues for vehicle registration at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland due to ongoing repairs, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.
оформлення вантажних і легкових авто сповільнено у пункті пропуску "Shehyni" on the border with Poland. Traffic is complicated due to repair works: laying of a pipeline and dismantling of road surface are underway in the direction of departure from Ukraine
Drivers were urged to take these circumstances into account when planning their trips and choose alternative checkpoints.
