Queues at the border with Poland at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

At the "Shehyni" checkpoint, vehicle processing is slowed down due to repair work. Drivers are urged to choose alternative checkpoints.

Queues at the border with Poland at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is known

There are queues for vehicle registration at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland due to ongoing repairs, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

оформлення вантажних і легкових авто сповільнено у пункті пропуску "Shehyni" on the border with Poland. Traffic is complicated due to repair works: laying of a pipeline and dismantling of road surface are underway in the direction of departure from Ukraine

- reported the SBGS.

Drivers were urged to take these circumstances into account when planning their trips and choose alternative checkpoints.

Possible delays for trucks at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland: what you need to know29.05.25, 14:49 • 1940 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
