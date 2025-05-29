Possible delays for trucks at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland: what you need to know

Ukrainians have been warned about a possible slowdown in truck traffic at the "Shehyni – Medyka" checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, UNN writes, citing the State Customs Service.

Details

"Possible slowdown in truck traffic at the "Shehyni – Medyka" checkpoint. Due to construction work at the "Shehyni – Medyka" checkpoint on the border with Poland, the number of traffic lanes for freight transport in both directions will be reduced from May 30," the statement said.

During the reconstruction on the territory of the checkpoint, as indicated, there will be no place for the accumulation of vehicles.

"Therefore, we ask carriers to take this into account when submitting documents for customs clearance. Given these circumstances, we advise you to choose alternative checkpoints for crossing the border," customs officers said.

The term of the work, as indicated, will be announced additionally.

