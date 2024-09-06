Transport capacity to double: project for reconstruction of Yahodyn checkpoint presented

As part of the project for the renovated Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, which is being developed by Miyamoto Ukraine, a new reconstruction design was presented.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Details

In cooperation with the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction and Development, the USAID Economic Support to Ukraine Project (USAID Project) has presented a new design for the reconstruction of the Yahodyn road crossing point.

It is noted that the reconstruction will increase the capacity for freight and passenger transport by at least half, primarily by increasing the number of lanes from 26 to 52.

Help

The project of the updated checkpoint is being developed by Miyamoto Ukraine.

It is planned at the checkpoint:

build a new cargo terminal;

create additional lanes for trucks, buses, and cars;

build administrative and engineering facilities.

Recall

Starting August 12, Poland will start repairing the asphalt at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska border crossing. The works will last until September 12, 2024 and may cause traffic complications and longer queues.