Transport capacity to double: project for reconstruction of Yahodyn checkpoint presented

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119838 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122638 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200142 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154502 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153356 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143160 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199214 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112443 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187836 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105103 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 75222 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 45987 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 56422 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 85339 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 63538 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200142 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199214 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214573 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202644 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 17776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150312 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149527 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153588 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144500 views
Transport capacity to double: project for reconstruction of Yahodyn checkpoint presented

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22794 views

A new design for the reconstruction of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint has been presented. The project envisages an increase in the number of lanes from 26 to 52, which will double the capacity for freight and passenger transport.

As part of the project for the renovated Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, which is being developed by Miyamoto Ukraine, a new reconstruction design was presented.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Details

In cooperation with the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction and Development, the USAID Economic Support to Ukraine Project (USAID Project) has presented a new design for the reconstruction of the Yahodyn road crossing point.

It is noted that the reconstruction will increase the capacity for freight and passenger transport by at least half, primarily by increasing the number of lanes from 26 to 52.

Image

Help

The project of the updated checkpoint is being developed by Miyamoto Ukraine.

It is planned at the checkpoint:

build a new cargo terminal;

create additional lanes for trucks, buses, and cars;

build administrative and engineering facilities.

Image

Recall

Starting August 12, Poland will start repairing the asphalt at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska border crossing. The works will last until September 12, 2024 and may cause traffic complications and longer queues.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy

