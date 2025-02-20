USAID contractors demand that the Trump administration be held in contempt of court for freezing funding

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
February 28, 02:05 AM

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM

USAID contractors demand that the Trump administration be held in contempt of court for freezing funding

USAID contractors demand that the Trump administration be held in contempt of court for freezing funding

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32939 views

A coalition of USAID contractors has filed a lawsuit over the failure to comply with the decision to lift the funding freeze. The Trump administration continues to block payments on thousands of grants despite a court injunction.

A coalition of contractors and nonprofit organizations that work with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and believe that President Trump's executive order to freeze foreign aid could cause irreparable damage to their operations has asked a federal judge to find the Trump administration guilty of civil contempt of court. This is reported by The Hill, UNN.

Details

It is noted that the appeal was filed after the Trump administration stated in court documents that it was not paying out funds for thousands of grants and foreign aid contracts, despite a judge's ruling to lift the funding freeze.

This court should not tolerate such blatant disobedience to its clearly defined decision

- wrote Lauren Bateman, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

According to the newspaper, the contractors filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration earlier this month, claiming that they collectively expect hundreds of millions of dollars in back payments from the government. Two other nonprofit organizations filed a separate complaint, arguing that Trump's executive order violates the separation of powers and has caused irreparable harm to their operations, which rely heavily on USAID funding.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ordered the government to temporarily halt the termination of foreign aid contracts and grants entered into before Trump returned to the White House. He also prohibited the administration from issuing or enforcing orders to terminate, suspend, or suspend the performance of contracts that were entered into before Inauguration Day

- reads the article by The Hill,

However, on Tuesday evening, the Trump administration said in court documents that maintaining the aid freeze did not contradict the judge's ruling. They cited a clause in the decision that states that “nothing in this order prohibits defendants from performing the terms of contracts and grants.

The administration stated that it had been “working in good faith” to comply with the court order and had “not identified” any cases of termination or suspension of work under USAID contracts that would be prohibited by the court order.

50 countries affected by suspension of USAID funding - WHO
13.02.25, 09:42

Contractors and non-profit organizations called the statement “astonishing,” expressing outrage that the government considers it legal to cut off almost all foreign aid despite an “unequivocal” court ruling.

According to the newspaper, they also drew attention to Trump's February 15 post on social media, where he wrote: “Anyone who saves his country does not break any law,” which, in their opinion, is evidence that the president is deliberately ignoring his obligations to abide by the US Constitution and laws.

Here, the defendants are clearly in violation of the interim court order

- Lauren Bateman, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said .

The plaintiffs urged the judge to order the administration to immediately comply with the court's decision and pay the funds to the recipients of foreign aid, as well as to find it guilty of civil contempt of court.

Recall

On January 20, Donald Trump signed an executive order to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programs for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they meet his policy goals. This affected USAID, the U.S. Agency for International Development, founded in 1961.  

USAID's Ukraine office received an order to halt all projects and expenditures after the US State Department's order. 

Elon Musk, the new head of the US government's Office of Management and Budget, called USAID a criminal organization. According to him, the agency funded biological weapons research, including COVID-19.

Labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its attempt to disband USAID and furlough 10,000 employees. The plaintiffs argue that the president's actions are unconstitutional and will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Donald Trump claimed “unprecedented levels of corruption” in USAID and called for the agency to be disbanded. The president did not provide evidence of corruption, and labor unions filed a lawsuit against his attempt to dissolve the organization.

D.C. Circuit Judge Amir Ali has ruled to temporarily lift the freeze on U.S. foreign aid funding. This is the second judicial defeat of the White House's attempts to eliminate USAID, which has existed for 60 years.

Musk called USAID a criminal organization that could have funded research on "biological weapons," including COVID-19
02.02.25, 23:21

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World

