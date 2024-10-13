US warns Romania of threat to religious institutions
The United States urged its citizens not to visit religious institutions in Romania on October 11-13 due to security threats. Romanian intelligence stated that it had no information about possible attacks, but would act with heightened attention.
The United States urged its citizens not to visit religious institutions in Romania during the weekend of October 11-13. This was stated by the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, according to UNN.
The agency stated that it "received information about security threats potentially targeting synagogues, churches, or mosques in Romania over the weekend of October 11-13.
The Embassy urges U.S. citizens to be cautious around religious institutions in Romania during this period,
In turn, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) stated that it has no information that would indicate possible attacks on religious institutions. At the same time, they assured that they would act with increased attention to protect Romania's security.
On October 11 and 12, the Jewish community celebrates the religious holiday of Yom Kippur. This year's celebration takes place against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East.
A man suspected of attempting to set fire to a synagogue and cars is detained in La Grande Motte . The French government is stepping up security at Jewish sites due to an increase in anti-Semitic incidents.