US Treasury Secretary assures Americans' data is safe during Musk's DOGE work: says their efforts have saved up to $50 billion

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42223 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67363 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71035 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116290 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100823 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116683 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152594 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115165 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109380 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82444 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 48785 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76262 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34178 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116290 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152594 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143311 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175690 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34178 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76262 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133998 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135895 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164186 views
Actual
US Treasury Secretary assures Americans' data is safe during Musk's DOGE work: says their efforts have saved up to $50 billion

US Treasury Secretary assures Americans' data is safe during Musk's DOGE work: says their efforts have saved up to $50 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101941 views

The US Treasury Secretary reassured about the security of taxpayer data during the work of the Musk team. The DOGE team has identified potential savings of $50 billion and has limited access to the systems.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that US taxpayers do not need to worry about the security of their personal data, while Elon Musk's Government Performance and Accountability Office team seeks to make the federal government more efficient, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

The DOGE team, led by Musk, has identified likely savings of $50 billion so far, Bessent said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. "So that's a very good start," the US Treasury Secretary said.

He added that cost-cutting efforts could eventually result in "a few percent of GDP that we save.

Meanwhile, Bessent said Americans "shouldn't be worried about any of this," referring to the team's attempts to access a wide range of taxpayer data, including individuals - efforts that have prompted Democratic lawmakers to raise privacy concerns.

A team from the Government Efficiency Department is looking for the data, but has not yet been granted access to it, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Bessent said that one person in the tax service "studies the outdated IT system, that's all they do.

Bessent said that two people at the Finance Ministry had "read-only access" to the payment systems, meaning they were unable to make any changes. "There are very strict restrictions around them," he said.

Democrats in the Senate have widely criticized Bessent for what they call a "lack of candor" about what DOGE employees are doing with U.S. payment systems.

Last month, the newly created DOGE gained access to the US Treasury payment system. This prompted a senior official who had been trying to block the move to abruptly resign. Attorneys general from 19 states and three labor unions have also filed lawsuits to prevent DOGE from accessing the confidential system.

undefinedundefined

Asked whether the US would stop minting new pennies, as Trump instructed earlier this month, Bessent said the president "wants the pennies to go away. It's part of the cost savings." "It's going to happen soon," he said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
foks-niusFox News
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising