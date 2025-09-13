$41.310.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US to sanction companies from countries supplying goods to Russia's military-industrial complex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The US is imposing sanctions on 34 companies from eight countries that supplied goods to Russia's military-industrial complex. This is another step in undermining the Kremlin's ability to sustain its war machine.

US to sanction companies from countries supplying goods to Russia's military-industrial complex

The US has adopted new export restrictions against companies that helped Russia circumvent sanctions. The restrictions will affect Russia, China, India, Turkey, UAE, Iran, Singapore, Taiwan. This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

This is another important step in destroying the Kremlin's ability to maintain its war machine

- the message says.

The US sanctions list includes:

  • 23 Chinese companies;
    • 3 Turkish;
      • 2 from the UAE;
        • one each from India, Iran, Singapore and Taiwan;
          • and Russian firms.

            The US Treasury emphasizes that "these companies act contrary to the national security interests or foreign policy interests of the United States."

            Recall

            The US will call on G7 allies to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for purchases of Russian oil. It is also proposed to confiscate frozen foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Federation to finance Ukraine's defense.

            Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal stated that the US Congress could impose anti-Russian sanctions without President Trump's approval. The bill provides for sanctions against Russian oligarchs and countries that buy Russian oil.

            Olga Rozgon

