US support for Ukraine continues - Sybiha

Andriy Sybiha, whose reappointment as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was submitted by the President, stated that support from the United States remains. He said this while speaking in the Verkhovna Rada before his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Support from the United States remains, the cost of war for the aggressor continues to grow. The unity of allies is consolidating despite Moscow's attempts to sow discord. Now, proactive, strong diplomacy and the subjectivity that our state deserves are very important. - Sybiha stated.

Transfer of Patriot units to Kyiv being prepared, says NATO's commander

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated recently that in the coming days, the US will provide Ukraine with a record supply of weapons.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the United States of America is interested in purchasing Ukrainian-made drones. At the same time, Kyiv seeks to acquire other weapons from American manufacturers.