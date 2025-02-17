US special envoy Kellogg: no one will impose peace agreement on Ukraine

US presidential special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg insisted that no one would impose a peace deal on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN citing The Guardian.

The U.S. will listen to "discussion questions" from everyone, he said, adding that their job is to promote security guarantees for Ukraine.

The trip to Ukraine is still being finalized, he added, and he will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Add

Earlier, Zelensky told NBC News that he would "never make any decisions" between the United States and Russia without Ukraine's involvement.

"This is a war in Ukraine, against us, and these are our human losses," he added.

Kellogg to visit Ukraine on February 20: Zelenskyy confirms visit