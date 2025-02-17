Kellogg to visit Ukraine on February 20: Zelenskyy confirms visit

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 34015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 57318 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101654 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 62574 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114351 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100405 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112675 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116647 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151423 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 61216 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108140 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 74450 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 38793 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 65172 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114351 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142215 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174625 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 29009 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 65172 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133556 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135441 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163800 views
Actual
Kellogg to visit Ukraine on February 20: Zelenskyy confirms visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21400 views

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg will visit Ukraine on February 20 for a two-day visit. Zelenskyy plans to take him to the front to meet with the military and discuss security guarantees.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, will arrive in Ukraine this Thursday, February 20.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a videoconference during his official visit to the UAE, UNN reports .

Details

We are waiting for Kellogg. We had an agreement that he would come to us on the 20th. It will be two days, maybe more. I want to go to the front with him, and he will go to the front with me. I think he will not refuse. I want him to study all the details, I want him to talk to our military. First of all, with diplomats, but also with the military, so that he can see it at different levels. I know that he will go to Syrske, we will visit some brigade commanders, and we will talk separately with the Ministry of Defense and intelligence. It is important that we have a broad conversation with him about security guarantees

- Zelensky said.

He noted that after Kellogg returns to the United States, it will be clear when Zelenskyy will be able to meet with President Trump.

Recall

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine on February 13-22. He will promote, among other things, the American president's goal to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and ensure “peace by force”.

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he wants to go to the front with US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg so that he can see with his own eyeswhat is really happening. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
belgiumBelgium
germanyGermany
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising