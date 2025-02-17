Kellogg to visit Ukraine on February 20: Zelenskyy confirms visit

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, will arrive in Ukraine this Thursday, February 20.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a videoconference during his official visit to the UAE.

We are waiting for Kellogg. We had an agreement that he would come to us on the 20th. It will be two days, maybe more. I want to go to the front with him, and he will go to the front with me. I think he will not refuse. I want him to study all the details, I want him to talk to our military. First of all, with diplomats, but also with the military, so that he can see it at different levels. I know that he will go to Syrske, we will visit some brigade commanders, and we will talk separately with the Ministry of Defense and intelligence. It is important that we have a broad conversation with him about security guarantees - Zelensky said.

He noted that after Kellogg returns to the United States, it will be clear when Zelenskyy will be able to meet with President Trump.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine on February 13-22. He will promote, among other things, the American president's goal to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and ensure “peace by force”.

