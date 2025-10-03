US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph

Due to the shutdown in the US, Ukraine may face significant delays in arms supplies. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Several meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with American officials were disrupted this week - according to the publication, they were asked to "stay home."

All future projects have suffered a bit because representatives of the Pentagon, the State Department, and the White House are not holding meetings. We are losing time because of this shutdown. - sources in the Ukrainian government told The Telegraph.

In addition, given the shutdown in the US, other Ukrainian delegations that were supposed to arrive in the US in the coming weeks are now reviewing their plans for the future.

At the same time, Ukraine, against the backdrop of the shutdown in the US, is facing "massive attacks of unprecedented intensity" from the Russian Federation.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a conversation with Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. He noted that everything would depend on Trump's decision.

At the same time, the supply of long-range missiles, including Tomahawk, remains in doubt. The reason is limited stocks and escalation risks.