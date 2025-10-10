$41.400.09
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 3930 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 17830 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 39513 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 32761 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 39642 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41519 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 67760 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 62720 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 28128 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
The New York Times
Brent Crude
The Washington Post
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

US shutdown caused chaos in real estate market in flood zones - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

Due to the US government shutdown, the National Flood Insurance Program has suspended the issuance of new policies, delaying approximately 1,400 real estate transactions daily. Private insurance is significantly more expensive and unavailable in many areas.

US shutdown caused chaos in real estate market in flood zones - NYT

Due to the US government shutdown, chaos has erupted in the process of selling real estate in flood zones caused by recent floods. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

In Clearwater, Florida, Bridget Neumann, an insurance broker, spent the last week trying to replace a policy that currently doesn't exist. Due to the federal government shutdown, the National Flood Insurance Program has suspended the issuance of new policies, which are necessary for many home buyers to secure mortgages.

This means that the annual $4,000 flood insurance policy that her client hoped to pay for a modest two-bedroom ranch is no longer valid. The only two offers she found from private insurance companies cost $9,000 and $12,000.

The National Association of Realtors estimates that this pause could delay or disrupt about 1,400 transactions per day until Congress reinstates the program. Private flood insurance is typically much more expensive and not offered in many areas.

Recall

The United States government officially announced a shutdown on October 1 after Congress and the White House failed to reach an agreement on funding. This happened for the first time since 2019, leaving about 750,000 federal employees without pay.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the WorldReal Estate
The New York Times
United States Congress
White House
United States
Florida