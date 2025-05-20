U.S. Senators call for the return of abducted Ukrainian children to any peace agreement - bipartisan resolution

A bipartisan group of US senators has introduced a resolution calling for the return of all abducted Ukrainian children before any peace agreement is concluded on ending the Russian war against Ukraine. This was reported by Daria Zarivna, advisor on communications to the head of the Office of the President (OP), chief operating officer of Bring Kids Back UA, UNN reports.

Details

She clarified that the resolution was led by Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Amy Klobuchar. It was also joined by Republican Senators Roger Wicker, Joni Ernst and Rick Scott, and Democrats Dick Durbin and John Fetterman.

The abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia demonstrates the enemy's desire to destroy our nation. I am grateful to the senators for their support. We must return everyone, we are working on it - Zarivna wrote.

In turn, the head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, added that the abduction of children is not just a war crime.

"This is an attempt to erase our identity, to break the future of the nation. We will not allow this. I am grateful to the senators for their support. The return of every child is our common duty. And this is a condition for ending the war," Yermak said.

Let us remind you

On May 19, Daria Zarivna met with the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis. One of the key topics of the meeting was Russia's systematic policy of destroying the identity of Ukrainian children: their forced passporting and militarization in the temporarily occupied territories, and the involvement of young people in the TOT in the activities of paramilitary organizations.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that the main goal of the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russians is to raise a new generation of Russian soldiers. All Ukrainian children, who were in fact stolen by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories, are obliged to be members of the so-called "military-youth organizations."

The occupiers are preparing Ukrainian children for war under the guise of "vacation" in Russian camps