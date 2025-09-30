US Senate proposed to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine at $10 billion monthly

Senator John Kennedy introduced a resolution to the US Senate calling for the transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine at a rate of $10 billion per month. This is stated on the website of the US Congress, UNN reports.

As noted on the Senate website, the resolution calls on the executive branch and the leaders of the G7 countries and the European Union to seize Russian sovereign assets under the jurisdiction of G7 member countries and to pay such assets to Ukraine in tranches of at least $10 billion per month until they are fully exhausted.

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill that would require Washington to regularly transfer frozen Russian assets in the US to Ukraine.