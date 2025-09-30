$41.320.16
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
04:26 PM • 15349 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
September 30, 01:32 PM • 32101 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 30646 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 41180 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 66627 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 33194 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27261 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 23992 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21693 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 01:32 PM • 32101 views
US Senate proposed to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine at $10 billion monthly

Kyiv • UNN

 612 views

Senator John Kennedy introduced a resolution to the US Senate calling for the transfer of Russian sovereign assets under the jurisdiction of G7 countries to Ukraine. It is proposed to pay tranches of $10 billion monthly until the assets are fully depleted.

US Senate proposed to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine at $10 billion monthly

Senator John Kennedy introduced a resolution to the US Senate calling for the transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine at a rate of $10 billion per month. This is stated on the website of the US Congress, UNN reports.

Details

As noted on the Senate website, the resolution calls on the executive branch and the leaders of the G7 countries and the European Union to seize Russian sovereign assets under the jurisdiction of G7 member countries and to pay such assets to Ukraine in tranches of at least $10 billion per month until they are fully exhausted.

Recall

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill that would require Washington to regularly transfer frozen Russian assets in the US to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Ukraine