U.S. Senate moves toward final vote on aid to Ukraine

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 2842 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103730 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131298 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131765 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170318 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277558 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178075 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167057 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 33892 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 97031 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 94232 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101001 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 48896 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 2842 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231112 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256524 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 13834 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131299 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104326 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104427 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120674 views
U.S. Senate moves toward final vote on aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33481 views

The US Senate voted 66-33 to end debate on a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and other countries, but the bill still has trouble passing the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The US Senate voted to end debate on the Ukraine aid bill, Ukraine's Ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova said on Tuesday night, UNN reports.

The next step was the adoption of a motion to close the debate on the updated text of HR 815 (the legislative instrument of the National Security Act of 2024), which was supported by 66 senators (60 required), with 33 senators voting against

- Markarova wrote on Facebook.

Details

According to Reuters, on Monday, the Democratic-led U.S. Senate came close to finalizing a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan amid growing doubts about the fate of the law in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The lawmakers voted 66-33, according to the newspaper, to "clear the last procedural hurdle before final consideration of the bill." Senate leaders expected a vote on approval sometime Wednesday.

But the bill could face major difficulties in the House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson has said his Republican majority wants conservative provisions to address the record level of migrant flow across the US-Mexico border.

"Since the Senate did not receive any change in border policy, the House will have to continue to work on these important issues of its own accord," Johnson said in a statement released just before the Senate vote on Monday.

"America deserves better than the status quo of the Senate," said Johnson, who had previously suggested that the House might split the legislation into separate bills.

Addendum

The bill includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, and to deter Chinese aggression.

It also provides $9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
reutersReuters
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
taiwanTaiwan
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising