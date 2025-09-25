US and Canada scrambled fighter jets to intercept Russian military aircraft near Alaska

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on September 24 intercepted two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and two Su-35 fighters in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone. This was reported by the NORAD press service, writes UNN.

Details

According to NORAD, two Russian Tu-95 aircraft and two Su-35 aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone were detected and tracked there the day before.

NORAD responded by deploying an E-3 aircraft, four F-16 aircraft, and four KC-135 refueling aircraft to identify and intercept. - the message says.

The command said that the Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada.

"Such activity by Russia in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not considered a threat," the statement said.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the possibility of shooting down Russian fighters that violate NATO airspace. This position is supported by US President Donald Trump and Czech President Petr Pavel.

Russian fighter jet flew over German frigate in the Baltic Sea - Pistorius reported a new provocation by Russia