US President threatens tariffs of up to 300% on chips: global technology prepares for a new trade storm

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to raise tariffs on semiconductor imports to 300%, citing national security. This could be the largest expansion of his tariff policy and cause large-scale consequences for the global economy and technology market. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Trump once again demonstrated his readiness to act tough in international trade. During his recent public appearances, the US president stated that in the next two weeks he plans to introduce tariffs on semiconductor imports, and their level could reach an unprecedented 300%.

I will set tariffs next week and the week after on steel and, I would say, on chips – chips and semiconductors we will set somewhere next week, the week after – said the American president.

Such an initiative fits into the general strategy of expanding tariff pressure, which Trump has been pursuing since the first months of his term. Earlier, in June, he already raised tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, but this time it is about chips – a key component for most modern electronic devices, from smartphones to artificial intelligence systems.

So far, tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals are under investigation by the US Department of Commerce, which began in April.

On Friday, the president went even further, hinting that tariffs could reach 200% or even 300%. He also mentioned that he plans to discuss tariffs with Vladimir Putin, who, according to him, should bring a group of Russian businessmen to the summit. At the same time, Trump warned that economic pressure on Moscow could increase if diplomatic efforts to end the war do not yield results.

In recent weeks, the president has threatened to raise tariffs on Russian energy and impose 50% tariffs on goods from India. New steps against semiconductor imports could be the most radical move in his trade policy, capable not only of changing the balance of power in the global economy, but also of causing a chain reaction in the high-tech market.

