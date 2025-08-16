US President threatens tariffs of up to 300% on chips: global technology prepares for a new trade storm

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
08:15 PM • 4244 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 6366 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 8428 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 13952 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 88039 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 138412 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 80297 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 133579 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55314 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80873 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
71%
754mm
Popular news
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM • 36618 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhotoAugust 15, 12:08 PM • 89984 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhotoAugust 15, 01:34 PM • 30211 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhotoAugust 15, 03:36 PM • 12052 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska06:39 PM • 11044 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 138403 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 126381 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 133572 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 153727 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 240153 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Alaska
United States
Ukraine
White House
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 2286 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 98971 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 181542 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 128456 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 143732 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Hryvnia
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
The New York Times

US President threatens tariffs of up to 300% on chips: global technology prepares for a new trade storm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs of up to 300% on semiconductor imports, citing national security. This will expand his tariff policy and could affect the global economy.

US President threatens tariffs of up to 300% on chips: global technology prepares for a new trade storm

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to raise tariffs on semiconductor imports to 300%, citing national security. This could be the largest expansion of his tariff policy and cause large-scale consequences for the global economy and technology market. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Trump once again demonstrated his readiness to act tough in international trade. During his recent public appearances, the US president stated that in the next two weeks he plans to introduce tariffs on semiconductor imports, and their level could reach an unprecedented 300%.

I will set tariffs next week and the week after on steel and, I would say, on chips – chips and semiconductors we will set somewhere next week, the week after 

– said the American president.

Such an initiative fits into the general strategy of expanding tariff pressure, which Trump has been pursuing since the first months of his term. Earlier, in June, he already raised tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, but this time it is about chips – a key component for most modern electronic devices, from smartphones to artificial intelligence systems.

So far, tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals are under investigation by the US Department of Commerce, which began in April.

On Friday, the president went even further, hinting that tariffs could reach 200% or even 300%. He also mentioned that he plans to discuss tariffs with Vladimir Putin, who, according to him, should bring a group of Russian businessmen to the summit. At the same time, Trump warned that economic pressure on Moscow could increase if diplomatic efforts to end the war do not yield results.

In recent weeks, the president has threatened to raise tariffs on Russian energy and impose 50% tariffs on goods from India. New steps against semiconductor imports could be the most radical move in his trade policy, capable not only of changing the balance of power in the global economy, but also of causing a chain reaction in the high-tech market.

US secretly tracks Nvidia and AMD chips, and China sees this as a national security threat13.08.25, 13:59 • 3633 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Vladimir Putin
Medicinal products
Oil
Bloomberg News
United States Department of Commerce
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Donald Trump
India
United States