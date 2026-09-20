U.S. military strikes drug traffickers’ boat in the Caribbean
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. military carried out a kinetic strike on a speedboat carrying drugs in the Caribbean. Four drug traffickers were killed.
The U.S. military struck a vessel in the Caribbean carrying drugs. Four drug traffickers were killed. This was reported by the U.S. Southern Command, according to UNN.
Details
According to the available information, the operation was carried out by the Joint Task Force-West under the leadership of the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). In particular, the military conducted a kinetic strike on a high-speed vessel traveling along established drug-trafficking routes in the Caribbean.
Confirmed intelligence identified the vessel’s active involvement in drug trafficking. As a result of the operation, four narcoterrorists were killed
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