The U.S. military struck a vessel in the Caribbean carrying drugs. Four drug traffickers were killed. This was reported by the U.S. Southern Command, according to UNN.

Details

According to the available information, the operation was carried out by the Joint Task Force-West under the leadership of the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). In particular, the military conducted a kinetic strike on a high-speed vessel traveling along established drug-trafficking routes in the Caribbean.

Confirmed intelligence identified the vessel’s active involvement in drug trafficking. As a result of the operation, four narcoterrorists were killed - the post reads.

Of the five tankers targeted by the U.S. military, three are linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, V lasiuk says