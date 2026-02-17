$43.100.11
February 16, 05:19 PM • 10347 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 17464 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 17045 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 28995 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 25720 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 46666 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 25994 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29425 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35466 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 38167 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
US military advisors arrive in Nigeria to combat terrorist groups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Approximately 100 US military personnel have arrived in Nigeria to provide advisory and technical support in the fight against militants. American advisors will train Nigerian units and share intelligence.

US military advisors arrive in Nigeria to combat terrorist groups

The Nigerian government has confirmed the arrival of approximately 100 US military personnel at Bauchi airfield to provide advisory and technical support in the fight against militants. The deployment of the contingent took place at the request of official Abuja after a series of attacks by Islamist groups that caused significant casualties. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The main functions of the American advisors will be to train Nigerian special forces units, exchange intelligence data, and provide technical assistance in using modern systems for detecting terrorist threats.

Agreement between local community and bandits collapses in Nigeria: 21 people killed in raid11.02.26, 04:50 • 4993 views

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters emphasized that foreign military personnel will work exclusively from command centers, focusing on neutralizing extremist cells that destabilize the northern regions. In total, it is expected that the total number of American personnel within this mission may increase to 200 people in the coming weeks.

The arrival of the contingent is a planned and deliberate step in response to the official request from the Nigerian government for support in training and intelligence sharing. This cooperation will give us access to specialized technical capabilities to protect vulnerable communities across the country.

– said Defence Headquarters spokesman Major General Samaila Uba.

The Nigerian side emphasizes that American assistance is critically important, but insists on fully maintaining its own command over all operations.

We need massive support from the US government in the form of fighter jets and ammunition, but American personnel will not perform combat missions and will not take on a direct operational role.

– added Nigerian President's spokesman Sunday Dare.

At least 30 people killed and hundreds of homes burned after militants' attack in Nigeria15.02.26, 04:50 • 4710 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Bloomberg L.P.
Nigeria
United States