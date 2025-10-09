$41.400.09
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
05:32 PM • 11976 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 19889 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 27047 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 46617 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 46362 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 26447 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22119 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 39312 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17489 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
US has weapons that will force Russia to negotiate - Ambassador to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the US possesses weapons, the transfer of which to Ukraine could force Russia to enter negotiations. He did not specify the type of weapon, but his words came amid Ukraine's request for Tomahawk missiles.

US has weapons that will force Russia to negotiate - Ambassador to NATO

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that the US possesses weapons, the transfer of which to Ukraine could force Russia to enter into negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

On Thursday, October 9, at a panel discussion within the framework of the Riga Conference, Matthew Whitaker said that these weapons are capable of "changing the balance of power" in the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

We have capabilities that are not currently being used on the battlefield in Ukraine, which are terrifying, powerful, and can literally inflict serious damage in a place and at a time of our choosing.

– said the American diplomat.

He did not specify what kind of weapons he was referring to, but his words came against the backdrop of Ukraine's appeal to the United States with a request to provide long-range Tomahawk missiles capable of hitting targets even in Moscow.

Context

On September 28, US Vice President JD Vance stated that the US is considering Ukraine's request to purchase long-range Tomahawk missiles. President Trump will make the final decision on authorizing the deal.

In early October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during a conversation with Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. He noted that everything would depend on Trump's decision.

Later, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the use of Tomahawk missiles without the participation of the American side is impossible. He also called statements about the supply of these missiles dangerous, which, according to him, would harm relations with the United States.

US President Donald Trump noted that the decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine has actually been made. He wants to find out exactly how these missiles will be used before finally approving the transfer.

Recall

On Thursday, October 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump is considering the possibility of transferring long-range weapons, including Tomahawk missiles, to Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, this could strengthen Ukraine and facilitate negotiations.

Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine could take months - MP Cherniev07.10.25, 10:10 • 3515 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
J. D. Vance
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine