Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7538 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 105390 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 114311 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129603 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194672 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236814 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145678 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369721 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182159 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149716 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

US destroys 3 Houthi ships in the Red Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100339 views

In the past 24 hours, the US military has destroyed three Houthi surface ships in the Red Sea.

US destroys 3 Houthi ships in the Red Sea

The United States destroyed three Houthi surface ships in the Red Sea. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the headquarters of the US armed forces in the Middle East (Centcom) announced the destruction of 3 surface ships of Houthi rebels in the Red Sea in the last 24 hours.

In addition, according to Centcom, the Houthis fired three rockets in the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or material damage was recorded.

In a statement, Centcom also stressed that the information about the Houthi attack on the aircraft carrier Eisenhower is absolutely untrue.

Yemeni Houthis likely sink second ship in Red Sea19.06.24, 04:13 • 34444 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Central Command
Reuters
Red Sea
United States
