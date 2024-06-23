US destroys 3 Houthi ships in the Red Sea

The United States destroyed three Houthi surface ships in the Red Sea. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the headquarters of the US armed forces in the Middle East (Centcom) announced the destruction of 3 surface ships of Houthi rebels in the Red Sea in the last 24 hours.

In addition, according to Centcom, the Houthis fired three rockets in the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or material damage was recorded.

In a statement, Centcom also stressed that the information about the Houthi attack on the aircraft carrier Eisenhower is absolutely untrue.

