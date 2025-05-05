Israel carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeida

Israel carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in response to a Houthi attack. This is reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Israeli officials confirm that the Israeli Air Force is striking the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.

It is reported that these strikes are in response to a Houthi ballistic missile attack that hit an area near Ben Gurion Airport yesterday, wounding several people.

Shortly before the Israeli strikes, Yemeni media reported strikes by the United States near the country's capital, Sanaa.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that according to the Israeli army, Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was hit by a rocket attack from Yemen. According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, eight people were injured. The Houthis managed to launch a missile strike on the perimeter of the airport in Tel Aviv for the first time. The Israeli army confirmed the fact that parts of the missile had hit.