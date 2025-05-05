$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 26357 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 100349 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 156460 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 160998 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 171039 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 187919 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 229986 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113310 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 106513 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104625 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

A dog that attacked schoolchildren was caught in the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3952 views

A dog that attacked schoolchildren was caught in Brovary. The animal is in a shelter and is waiting for examination by the relevant services, the mayor said.

A dog that attacked schoolchildren was caught in the Kyiv region

The dog that attacked schoolchildren near Kyiv has been caught. The animal is currently in a temporary shelter and is awaiting examination by the relevant services. This was announced by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reports UNN.

... information was received from law enforcement officers - the dog was caught, the dog is currently in a temporary shelter 

- the message says.

According to the mayor, the animal will be handed over to the relevant services for examination.

I will definitely inform you about the results of the examination 

- added Sapozhko.

Let's remind

In Brovary, Kyiv region, in the area between the 5th and 8th lyceums, an unknown dog attacked schoolchildren. Seven children are currently hospitalized, their condition is satisfactory, they have mild to moderate injuries.

Kyiv region police have launched an investigation.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
