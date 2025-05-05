A dog that attacked schoolchildren was caught in the Kyiv region

The dog that attacked schoolchildren near Kyiv has been caught. The animal is currently in a temporary shelter and is awaiting examination by the relevant services. This was announced by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reports UNN.

... information was received from law enforcement officers - the dog was caught, the dog is currently in a temporary shelter - the message says.

According to the mayor, the animal will be handed over to the relevant services for examination.

I will definitely inform you about the results of the examination - added Sapozhko.

Let's remind

In Brovary, Kyiv region, in the area between the 5th and 8th lyceums, an unknown dog attacked schoolchildren. Seven children are currently hospitalized, their condition is satisfactory, they have mild to moderate injuries.

Kyiv region police have launched an investigation.