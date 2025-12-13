$42.270.00
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 17911 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 16356 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 16947 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 15902 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 12809 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 13967 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14447 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12932 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13316 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
US Department of Agriculture reduces forecast for grain exports from Ukraine by 2.6 million tons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The US Department of Agriculture has reduced its forecast for wheat exports from Ukraine to 14.5 million tons and corn to 23 million tons for the 2025-2026 marketing year. This is due to a reduction in corn production caused by a decrease in planted areas and yields, as well as an increase in domestic wheat consumption.

US Department of Agriculture reduces forecast for grain exports from Ukraine by 2.6 million tons

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reduced its forecast for wheat exports from Ukraine in the 2025-2026 marketing year (MY) from 15 million tons to 14.5 million tons, corn from 24.5 million tons to 23 million tons, and other grains from 3.09 million tons to 2.5 million tons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the December USDA report.

According to the government, corn production in Ukraine has sharply decreased due to reduced acreage and yields. Harvesting is slow due to wet weather conditions in the main growing regions.

- the document states.

It is noted that the forecast for corn harvest in Ukraine in 2025/26 MY has been reduced by 3 million tons to 29 million tons, which will still exceed last year's figure by 8%.

In addition to reducing corn exports, the USDA also worsened its forecast for its domestic consumption in Ukraine from 7 million tons to 6 million tons and carryover stocks from 1.55 million tons to 0.85 million tons.

Scheme to evade taxes on grain market worth over UAH 114 million exposed in Ukraine02.12.25, 17:36 • 3902 views

As for wheat, its harvest estimate remained at 23 million tons, and the USDA explained the lower exports by an increase in domestic consumption from 7.1 million tons to 7.6 million tons.

Regarding other grain crops, their harvest forecast in the December report remained unchanged at 6.58 million tons, and the reduction in export volumes is explained by an increase in expected domestic consumption to 4.15 million tons.

Russian Deputy Minister facilitated the theft of 4 million tons of Ukrainian grain: he was notified of suspicion28.10.25, 11:26 • 2259 views

Overall, the USDA increased its forecast for global wheat exports in 2025/26 MY by 1.5 million tons to 218.71 million tons, corn by 1.63 million tons to 205.10 million tons, and other grains by 0.33 million tons to 44.17 million tons.

However, while the USDA increased its estimate of carryover stocks for wheat by 3.44 million tons to 274.87 million tons, it reduced it for corn by 2.19 million tons to 279.15 million tons.

Ukraine seizes Russian vessel that exported Ukrainian grain through Crimea and evaded sanctions10.12.25, 10:09 • 4871 view

