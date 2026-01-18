US demands Syrian army cease offensive on Kurdish territories

The United States has officially called on the Syrian armed forces to halt their advance in the north of the country. The conflict escalated due to strategic positions and oil fields along the Euphrates River, where Syrian troops clashed with Kurdish units of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF). This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to a previous agreement, SDF forces left the city of Deir-hafer and surrounding villages as a gesture of goodwill. However, the Syrian army continued its offensive further east, attempting to capture the city of Tabqa and oil fields that were not part of the agreement.

Syrian forces must cease all offensive actions in the areas between Aleppo and Tabqa – said Brad Cooper, head of the US Central Command.

Current situation on the front

The Syrian oil company has already announced the capture of the "Rasafa" and "Sufyan" fields. Meanwhile, Kurdish units retreated to Tabqa – a strategically important point with a hydroelectric power station. The SDF emphasized that they would resist, as this city is key to their defense.

We have sacrificed and lost enough – people are tired of this – said Deir-Hafer resident Hussein al-Khalaf, commenting on the entry of Syrian troops into the Arab settlements of the region.

Currently, the situation around Tabqa remains critical, as both sides are bringing reserves to the conflict zone.

