US considers special operation to seize Iranian uranium

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
02:42 PM • 11545 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 32072 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 22830 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 22864 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 23049 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 35431 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 78258 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43466 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 43552 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 58569 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
0.8m/s
75%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sybiha commented on Sweden's detention of the cargo ship CaffaMarch 8, 09:43 AM • 12870 views
US considers plan to seize Iranian Kharg Island - why it's importantMarch 8, 10:23 AM • 25482 views
Ukraine opposed participation of RF in the Venice Biennale - joint statement by the MFA and the Ministry of EconomyMarch 8, 10:51 AM • 9626 views
UAE attacked Iran for the first time - desalination plant damagedMarch 8, 11:40 AM • 12196 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8Video01:08 PM • 11510 views
Publications
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 32072 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 68426 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 74681 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 103845 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 67637 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8Video01:08 PM • 11688 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 25192 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 27889 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 29107 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 29834 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

US considers special operation to seize Iranian uranium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1454 views

The Trump administration is planning a special operation to seize 441 kg of enriched uranium in Iran. This amount of material is enough to create 11 nuclear warheads.

US considers special operation to seize Iranian uranium

The administration of Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of involving special forces units to seize stockpiles of highly enriched uranium in Iran. According to diplomatic sources, the White House is seriously concerned that after last year's strikes on nuclear facilities, Tehran may have moved dangerous materials to an unknown location. Currently, there are approximately 441 kilograms of uranium enriched to a level that allows for the production of about 11 nuclear warheads. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

After the 12-day war last June, international IAEA inspectors lost access to Iranian nuclear facilities. Recent data indicate suspicious activity near tunnels near Isfahan, where the material was stored before the start of hostilities.

"Today Iran will receive a very strong blow": Trump threatened to expand the list of Iranian targets07.03.26, 14:23 • 5758 views

This forces US and Israeli military planners to consider options for physically seizing or destroying the stockpiles directly on site.

They couldn't get to it, and maybe someday we will. We haven't dealt with it yet, but it's something we might do later. We wouldn't do it now

— Donald Trump said during a briefing aboard Air Force One.

Action plans: from disposal to removal

The American command is considering two main scenarios if the location of the uranium is confirmed. The first involves physical control over the territory to dilute the uranium to a safe level and dispose of it. The second option is the urgent removal of the material from Iran for further processing elsewhere.

Military specialists are already adapting old plans, in particular the "Honey Badger" project, which involves the involvement of thousands of special forces and dozens of aircraft to conduct such operations.

Trump privately considered sending US troops to Iran - Media07.03.26, 13:29 • 5172 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Air Force One
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
Iran