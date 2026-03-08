US considers special operation to seize Iranian uranium

The administration of Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of involving special forces units to seize stockpiles of highly enriched uranium in Iran. According to diplomatic sources, the White House is seriously concerned that after last year's strikes on nuclear facilities, Tehran may have moved dangerous materials to an unknown location. Currently, there are approximately 441 kilograms of uranium enriched to a level that allows for the production of about 11 nuclear warheads. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

After the 12-day war last June, international IAEA inspectors lost access to Iranian nuclear facilities. Recent data indicate suspicious activity near tunnels near Isfahan, where the material was stored before the start of hostilities.

This forces US and Israeli military planners to consider options for physically seizing or destroying the stockpiles directly on site.

They couldn't get to it, and maybe someday we will. We haven't dealt with it yet, but it's something we might do later. We wouldn't do it now — Donald Trump said during a briefing aboard Air Force One.

Action plans: from disposal to removal

The American command is considering two main scenarios if the location of the uranium is confirmed. The first involves physical control over the territory to dilute the uranium to a safe level and dispose of it. The second option is the urgent removal of the material from Iran for further processing elsewhere.

Military specialists are already adapting old plans, in particular the "Honey Badger" project, which involves the involvement of thousands of special forces and dozens of aircraft to conduct such operations.

