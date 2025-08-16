US considers involving Russian icebreakers for gas projects in Alaska - Reuters

Washington is considering the idea of using Russian nuclear icebreakers for gas projects in Alaska. This proposal is being discussed as a potential deal ahead of the meeting between US leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters writes about this, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

"The United States has held internal talks about using Russian nuclear icebreakers to support the development of gas and LNG projects in Alaska as one of the possible deals to be struck during President Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday," three sources familiar with the matter told the publication.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin began talks in Alaska. Trump will be joined by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff for today's first meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his advisors.

