US considers involving Russian icebreakers for gas projects in Alaska - Reuters

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
08:15 PM • 6772 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 10485 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 10567 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 15149 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 89114 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 139618 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 80597 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 134377 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55386 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80961 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0.7m/s
73%
754mm
Popular news
With so many "going" to some European country: over 100,000 Russian troops are located in the Pokrovsk directionAugust 15, 01:19 PM • 9490 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhotoAugust 15, 01:34 PM • 31221 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhotoAugust 15, 03:36 PM • 13016 views
Trump "will be unhappy" if a truce is not reached todayAugust 15, 04:49 PM • 9150 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska06:39 PM • 12024 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 139618 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 127314 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 134377 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 154426 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 240782 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olha Kharlan
Actual places
Alaska
United States
Ukraine
White House
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 3598 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 99344 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 181892 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 128773 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 144040 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
The New York Times
Oil
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

US considers involving Russian icebreakers for gas projects in Alaska - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

The US is discussing the possibility of using Russian nuclear icebreakers for the development of gas projects in Alaska. This proposal is being considered as a potential deal ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting.

US considers involving Russian icebreakers for gas projects in Alaska - Reuters

Washington is considering the idea of using Russian nuclear icebreakers for gas projects in Alaska. This proposal is being discussed as a potential deal ahead of the meeting between US leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters writes about this, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

"The United States has held internal talks about using Russian nuclear icebreakers to support the development of gas and LNG projects in Alaska as one of the possible deals to be struck during President Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday," three sources familiar with the matter told the publication.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin began talks in Alaska. Trump will be joined by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff for today's first meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his advisors.

Wall Street stocks fall amid Trump-Putin talks16.08.25, 00:16 • 2422 views

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
White House
Donald Trump
United States