US Congress will not consider new sanctions against Russia without Trump's approval - Johnson

Kyiv

US House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that Congress will not consider new sanctions against Russia without President Trump's approval. Johnson emphasized that sanctions are long overdue, but Congress cannot act on its own initiative.

The time for imposing new sanctions against Russia is long overdue, but the US Congress will not consider this issue without coordination with President Donald Trump. This was stated in an interview with CBS News by US House Speaker Mike Johnson, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, sanctions against Russia are long overdue.

"I really believe that desperate times call for desperate measures, and I think that appropriate sanctions against Russia are long overdue. (I believe that - ed.) there is great interest in this in Congress, so we are ready to work with the White House and our colleagues in the Senate in the House of Representatives to make this happen, and I personally really want to do it."

- said Johnson.

He emphasized that Congress cannot act on its own initiative in the matter of imposing restrictions against another state.

"The President has to sign any of our legislation. So it has to be a partnership, and we are subordinate to the head of state," Johnson summarized.

Context

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal stated that the US Congress could impose anti-Russian sanctions without President Trump's approval.

The other day, Donald Trump said that the US is ready to impose "serious" sanctions against Russia, but on the condition that all NATO countries stop buying Russian oil.

"Stop looking for excuses": Zelenskyy calls on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

