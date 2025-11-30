$42.190.00
US closes airspace over Venezuela: Caracas responds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The Venezuelan government condemned US President Donald Trump's statement about closing the airspace over the country, calling it a "colonialist threat." Trump earlier announced a complete closure of the airspace over and around Venezuela, without providing details.

US closes airspace over Venezuela: Caracas responds

Venezuela denied US President Donald Trump's statement about closing the airspace over the country. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement from the Venezuelan government, informs UNN.

Details

"The Venezuelan government condemned US President Trump's assertion that the airspace around Venezuela should be considered closed," the government statement, published on Saturday, said.

Caracas also called Trump's previous comments a "colonialist threat" to the country's sovereignty and incompatible with international law.

Recall

On Saturday, Trump stated that the airspace over and around Venezuela should be considered "fully closed," but provided no further details.

"To all airlines, pilots, drug traffickers, and human traffickers: please consider the airspace over and around Venezuela to be fully closed. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the US president wrote on the Truth Social social network.

Earlier, Trump stated that the US would "very soon begin stopping suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers by land."

The Trump administration has officially recognized Venezuelan President Maduro as a member of a terrorist organization24.11.25, 16:06 • 2748 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
