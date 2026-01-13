US citizens urged to leave Iran immediately

US citizens are urged to leave Iran immediately. This is reported on the website of the virtual US Embassy in Iran, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, leading to arrests and injuries.

Increased security measures, road closures, disruptions to public transport, and internet blackouts are ongoing. The Iranian government has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to restrict or cancel flights to and from Iran, with some suspending service until Friday, January 16. - the message says.

The embassy warns that US citizens should expect continued internet disruptions, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe, consider leaving Iran by land to Armenia or Turkey.

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan to leave Iran that does not rely on assistance from the US government. If you cannot leave, find a safe place in your home or another secure building. Have a supply of food, water, medicine, and other essential items," the embassy advises.

Context

Protests in Iran continue for the third week amid an internet blackout and threats from President Masoud Pezeshkian to take harsh measures against "rioters."

According to the human rights organization HRANA, at least 538 people have died in the last 15 days (490 of them protesters). In addition, more than 10,000 people have been detained.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, US President Donald Trump is considering a number of potential military options in Iran after the crackdown on anti-government protests led to the deaths of dozens of people.

