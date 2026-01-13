US citizens urged to leave Iran immediately

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
January 12, 07:13 PM • 12142 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 20271 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 16655 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 18318 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 29313 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 18021 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 19637 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 41256 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 37989 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31245 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.6m/s
81%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran sold missiles to Russia for $2.7 billionJanuary 12, 06:14 PM • 4444 views
Oryol TPP in Russia under attack again: fire broke outJanuary 12, 06:45 PM • 3878 views
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in KyivJanuary 12, 09:21 PM • 8792 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles11:25 PM • 4088 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises12:39 AM • 5178 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 29313 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 34696 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 41256 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 38064 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 42533 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Nicolas Maduro
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Venezuela
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 34154 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 29792 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 35586 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 37704 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 93769 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Times
Truth Social

US citizens urged to leave Iran immediately

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The US Embassy urges its citizens to leave Iran immediately due to escalating protests that could turn violent. Americans are advised to have an exit plan from the country that "does not rely on assistance from the US government."

US citizens urged to leave Iran immediately

US citizens are urged to leave Iran immediately. This is reported on the website of the virtual US Embassy in Iran, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, leading to arrests and injuries.

Increased security measures, road closures, disruptions to public transport, and internet blackouts are ongoing. The Iranian government has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to restrict or cancel flights to and from Iran, with some suspending service until Friday, January 16.

- the message says.

The embassy warns that US citizens should expect continued internet disruptions, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe, consider leaving Iran by land to Armenia or Turkey.

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan to leave Iran that does not rely on assistance from the US government. If you cannot leave, find a safe place in your home or another secure building. Have a supply of food, water, medicine, and other essential items," the embassy advises.

Context

Protests in Iran continue for the third week amid an internet blackout and threats from President Masoud Pezeshkian to take harsh measures against "rioters."

According to the human rights organization HRANA, at least 538 people have died in the last 15 days (490 of them protesters). In addition, more than 10,000 people have been detained.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, US President Donald Trump is considering a number of potential military options in Iran after the crackdown on anti-government protests led to the deaths of dozens of people.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries trading with Iran13.01.26, 01:04 • 2258 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Armenia
Turkey
United States
Iran