Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries trading with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25% tariffs on all countries doing business with Iran. This decision is final and applies to any transactions with the United States.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries trading with Iran

US President Donald Trump is introducing a 25% tariff for all countries doing business with Iran. He announced this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this decision is final.

From this moment on, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a 25% tariff on any transactions made with the United States of America. This Order is final. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

- Trump wrote.

We should add that earlier, the US President reacted to the mass protests in Iran and assured that the US was ready to help.

Recall

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump is considering a number of potential military options in Iran after a crackdown on anti-government protests led to the deaths of dozens of people.

