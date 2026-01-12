$42.990.00
Pahlavi, heir to the Iranian throne, announced a new stage of the uprising and called for the seizure of state institutions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Reza Pahlavi called on Iranians to seize state institutions and embassies, replacing the flag of the Islamic Republic with the national flag. He predicts the rapid fall of the regime and international support.

Pahlavi, heir to the Iranian throne, announced a new stage of the uprising and called for the seizure of state institutions

The heir to the Iranian throne, Reza Pahlavi, issued an emergency address to the nation, announcing the beginning of a decisive phase in the struggle to overthrow the regime of the Islamic Republic. The statement came amid large-scale protests that have been ongoing in Iran for the past two weeks. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In his address on the social network X, Pahlavi emphasized that the regime of Ali Khamenei is in a state of acute lack of forces for repression. The opposition leader outlined two key directions of action to accelerate the fall of the current government:

Inside Iran: protesters are advised not only to hold central city streets but also to attack propaganda institutions and communication blocking centers. Security forces and civil servants are given a choice: side with the people or be held accountable for complicity in crimes.

Iran declares three days of mourning: despite over 500 civilian casualties, authorities honor fallen security forces12.01.26, 05:39 • 1360 views

International front: Pahlavi called on the Iranian diaspora to symbolically seize embassies and consulates, replacing the flag of the Islamic Republic with the national flag of Iran.

Forecast of regime collapse and international support

We will not allow these criminals to shed more blood of our youth

- Pahlavi stated.

He emphasized that the increasing number of attacks on civilians is a sign of the regime's fear and agony, not its strength.

The heir to the throne also assured Iranians that they are not alone in their struggle and announced the imminent arrival of broad international support. Currently, the situation in Iran remains critical, and protests are covering more and more regions of the country. 

Iran in the fire of revolution: over 500 dead and the threat of global geopolitical changes12.01.26, 03:29 • 1550 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Iran