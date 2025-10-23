US blocks Russian energy companies for the first time during Trump's second term: Stefanishyna reveals details

For the first time during President Donald Trump's second term, the United States of America decided to impose full blocking sanctions against Russian energy companies. This happened after numerous attempts to give the Russians an opportunity to start real negotiations on ending the war, UNN reports with reference to the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Olga Stefanishyna.

Details

As Stefanishyna noted, this decision is fully consistent with Ukraine's consistent position, which has repeatedly emphasized: peace is possible only through strength and through pressure on the aggressor with all available international instruments.

At the same time, Ukraine expects appropriate decisions from its European partners based on the results of the European Council meeting, which will take place on October 24.

In addition, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on the social network "X" that Washington is imposing sanctions against two of the largest Russian oil companies that finance the Kremlin's war machine. These are "Rosneft" and "Lukoil".

Details of the decision can be found on the website of the US Department of the Treasury.

Recall

UNN reported that Brent and WTI oil futures jumped 3% after the US imposed sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil. This forced buyers from India to reconsider purchases.