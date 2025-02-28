US Attorney General discloses part of the documents in the Epstein case: what the files contain

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US Attorney General discloses part of the documents in the Epstein case: what the files contain

Kyiv

 • 19593 views

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was already available earlier.

US Attorney General discloses part of the documents in the Epstein case: what the files contain

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have released the first part of declassified files related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexually exploiting more than 250 underage girls in his homes in New York, Florida and several other cities. This is stated in a press release of the US Department of Justice, reports UNN.

Details

According to information, these documents were previously disclosed, but not officially published by the US government.

“This Department of Justice is following President Trump's commitment to transparency and pulling back the curtain on the heinous actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his associates,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. - “The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein's vast network. 

The U.S. Attorney General requested full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response, the DOJ received about 200 pages of documents, but later the Attorney General was informed of thousands of pages of documents related to the Epstein investigation and prosecution that had not been previously disclosed. 

Bondi reportedly demanded that the FBI deliver the remaining documents to the DOJ by 8:00 a.m. local time on February 28 and instructed FBI Director Cash Patel to investigate why the request for all documents had not been fulfilled.

“The DOJ remains committed to transparency and intends to release the remaining documents after review and redaction to protect the identities of Epstein's victims,” the press release reads.

AddendumAddendum

According to  The New York Post, a source who examined the files before they were released, the documents include the attacker's phone book, which contains more than 100 pages of phone contacts. 

The person also added that the disclosure would likely come as a “disappointment” to detectives seeking new sensational evidence of Epstein's ties to prominent political and business leaders.

And this was indeed confirmed, as indicated when they started broadcasting the footage live and revealed files that had long been available in the public domain, for example, that all the bolded names in the contact list were already known from previous messages. 

The list of contacts included: Michael Jackson, Prince Andrew of Great Britain, Mick Jagger, Ethel Kennedy, the mother of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Alec Baldwin, and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“My working group and I have not received or reviewed the Epstein documents that are being released today... A NY Post article just revealed that the documents are actually Epstein's phone book. This is not what we asked for, and an incredible disappointment. Give us the information we asked for!”, wrote in a post on X Bond.

Surgeon suspected of raping hundreds of children to be tried in France05.02.25, 04:23 • 102768 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
United States Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation
New York City
Florida
