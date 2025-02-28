US Attorney General discloses part of the documents in the Epstein case: what the files contain
US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was already available earlier.
U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have released the first part of declassified files related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexually exploiting more than 250 underage girls in his homes in New York, Florida and several other cities. This is stated in a press release of the US Department of Justice, reports UNN.
According to information, these documents were previously disclosed, but not officially published by the US government.
“This Department of Justice is following President Trump's commitment to transparency and pulling back the curtain on the heinous actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his associates,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. - “The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein's vast network.
The U.S. Attorney General requested full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response, the DOJ received about 200 pages of documents, but later the Attorney General was informed of thousands of pages of documents related to the Epstein investigation and prosecution that had not been previously disclosed.
Bondi reportedly demanded that the FBI deliver the remaining documents to the DOJ by 8:00 a.m. local time on February 28 and instructed FBI Director Cash Patel to investigate why the request for all documents had not been fulfilled.
“The DOJ remains committed to transparency and intends to release the remaining documents after review and redaction to protect the identities of Epstein's victims,” the press release reads.
According to The New York Post, a source who examined the files before they were released, the documents include the attacker's phone book, which contains more than 100 pages of phone contacts.
The person also added that the disclosure would likely come as a “disappointment” to detectives seeking new sensational evidence of Epstein's ties to prominent political and business leaders.
And this was indeed confirmed, as indicated when they started broadcasting the footage live and revealed files that had long been available in the public domain, for example, that all the bolded names in the contact list were already known from previous messages.
The list of contacts included: Michael Jackson, Prince Andrew of Great Britain, Mick Jagger, Ethel Kennedy, the mother of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Alec Baldwin, and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
“My working group and I have not received or reviewed the Epstein documents that are being released today... A NY Post article just revealed that the documents are actually Epstein's phone book. This is not what we asked for, and an incredible disappointment. Give us the information we asked for!”, wrote in a post on X Bond.
