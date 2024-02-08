ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

US approves $1.2 billion sale of air defense radar systems to Poland

US approves $1.2 billion sale of air defense radar systems to Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30957 views

The United States has approved the sale of $1.2 billion worth of air defense radar systems to Poland to help monitor its airspace and detect threats such as Russian missiles.

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of modern radar, airspace reconnaissance and ground radar systems to Poland, along with logistics elements, worth $1.2 billion. This was announced on February 7 by the Office of Military Cooperation of the US Department of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The State Department's decision to sell military equipment to Poland still needs to be approved by Congress, which is expected to happen. After that, the parties can move on to final negotiations.

These are systems codenamed BARBARA. These are balloons that, at an altitude of four kilometers, can monitor the airspace within a 400-kilometer radius and detect air targets, including Russian missiles that have penetrated Polish airspace several times in recent months.

The Polish army will receive not only a state-of-the-art radar system, including ground and airborne components, but also extensive support, including logistics, training packages and technical documentation.

the Polish Defense Ministry's Armaments Agency said

It is noted that BARBARA balloons will join the Polish early warning and reconnaissance system. The first piece of this puzzle, a SAAB 340 AEW aircraft, will soon arrive in Poland.

Polish Defense Minister speaks of a possible russian attack on NATO if Ukraine is not helped to win

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising