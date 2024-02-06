Polish Defense Minister speaks of a possible russian attack on NATO if Ukraine is not helped to win

Polish Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysh has not ruled out a russian attack on NATO countries if Ukraine is defeated in the war. UNN reports with reference to DW.

I assume all scenarios and take the worst of them absolutely seriously. These are not just words thrown to the wind. I try to weigh them carefully - he said in an interview with the Super Express newspaper.

According to the minister, the Polish authorities are preparing for various scenarios, including the tense situation in the Middle East and the Pacific region.

We need to be prepared for every scenario, so we conduct audits, draw conclusions and fill in the gaps, particularly in the area of weapons. Large-scale procurement is very important, but for me, individual equipment for soldiers is no less important - He said.

The Polish defense minister also noted that after coming to power, the new government signed contracts for the supply of weapons and equipment worth more than 4 billion euros, mostly with the Polish defense industry.

