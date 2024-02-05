Ukraine will win the war, but now must step up mobilization and maintain unity - German general

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Ukraine will win the war, but now must step up mobilization and maintain unity - German general

Ukraine will win the war, but now must step up mobilization and maintain unity - German general

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21776 views

The German general said that Ukraine needs to step up mobilization to replace losses and renew its army. He is confident that Ukraine will win the war and emphasizes the importance of maintaining unity within the country.

Ukraine needs to increase mobilization for at least two reasons - because of losses and to renew the army. This was stated by the head of the Situation Center for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding, UNN reports with reference to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

Details

The general believes that Ukraine will have to increase mobilization, and he also drew attention to the need to restore units, some of which have been at the front for almost two years.

Ukraine will undoubtedly have to mobilize more soldiers, if only because of the casualty figures, as far as we can see. But also because the troops, some of whom have been at the front for 24 months, need to be renewed

- Freuding said.

At the same time, he remains optimistic about the course of the military operations in Ukraine, as he relies on the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the unity of the partners. He also noted that while some may believe that the fighting has stopped, intensive operations continue, with tanks, artillery, infantry and drones on both sides. However, he called the situation with the supply of ammunition to Ukraine critical.

But I am an optimist, we are confident in what the Ukrainian armed forces can do and achieve because we are confident in the value of our support, and because we are confident in the unity of Ukraine's partners who have the will to persevere to achieve the result we all want. It will end when Ukraine wins the war

- He said.

According to him, Ukraine and its partners are now embarking on a long-term and structured development of the Ukrainian armed forces' capabilities. At the same time, Germany is taking a leading role in one of the main capabilities - air defense.

Ukraine needs more air defense systems against ballistic missiles - Ihnat02.02.24, 15:52 • 21315 views

At the same time, the general criticized reports of disagreements between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, noting that "we cannot look behind the scenes.

But, of course, we are watching these discussions between the military and the political leadership. And, of course, we hope that Ukraine will maintain the unity that has made it strong in the defense of its country in recent months and years

- Christian Freuding emphasized.

Development of partnerships in the defense industry: Ukraine has signed dozens of agreements on joint production of weapons01.02.24, 11:31 • 32452 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

Contact us about advertising