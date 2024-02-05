Ukraine will win the war, but now must step up mobilization and maintain unity - German general

Ukraine needs to increase mobilization for at least two reasons - because of losses and to renew the army. This was stated by the head of the Situation Center for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding, UNN reports with reference to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

Details

The general believes that Ukraine will have to increase mobilization, and he also drew attention to the need to restore units, some of which have been at the front for almost two years.

Ukraine will undoubtedly have to mobilize more soldiers, if only because of the casualty figures, as far as we can see. But also because the troops, some of whom have been at the front for 24 months, need to be renewed - Freuding said.

At the same time, he remains optimistic about the course of the military operations in Ukraine, as he relies on the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the unity of the partners. He also noted that while some may believe that the fighting has stopped, intensive operations continue, with tanks, artillery, infantry and drones on both sides. However, he called the situation with the supply of ammunition to Ukraine critical.

But I am an optimist, we are confident in what the Ukrainian armed forces can do and achieve because we are confident in the value of our support, and because we are confident in the unity of Ukraine's partners who have the will to persevere to achieve the result we all want. It will end when Ukraine wins the war - He said.

According to him, Ukraine and its partners are now embarking on a long-term and structured development of the Ukrainian armed forces' capabilities. At the same time, Germany is taking a leading role in one of the main capabilities - air defense.

Ukraine needs more air defense systems against ballistic missiles - Ihnat

At the same time, the general criticized reports of disagreements between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, noting that "we cannot look behind the scenes.

But, of course, we are watching these discussions between the military and the political leadership. And, of course, we hope that Ukraine will maintain the unity that has made it strong in the defense of its country in recent months and years - Christian Freuding emphasized.

Development of partnerships in the defense industry: Ukraine has signed dozens of agreements on joint production of weapons