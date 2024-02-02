Ukraine needs more air defense systems against ballistic missiles - Ihnat

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103094 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130418 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131106 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172494 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170022 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276973 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178002 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148741 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245440 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102715 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93602 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90615 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100468 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44802 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276976 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245444 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230642 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256066 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241903 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10829 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130421 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104128 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104225 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120495 views
Ukraine needs more air defense systems against ballistic missiles - Ihnat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21316 views

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force said that while statements by other countries give the impression that Ukraine has many air defense systems, it needs much more, especially ballistic missile defense systems such as additional Patriot systems.

Sometimes it seems from statements from different countries that Ukraine has a lot of air defense systems, but this is not the case. The country needs many more different air defense systems, including ballistic missile defense. This was stated by the Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The entire leadership of the state talks about air defense every day... Because it is extremely important, it is the survival of our country, it is the protection of the entire state, not just the front line. That's why air defense and the air defense coalition, which is also often talked about,  does everything in consultation with our partners on various platforms to provide Ukraine with more systems, both Soviet and other advanced systems. There are a lot of statements from different countries, different representatives, and sometimes it seems that we have everything and  a lot of everything - but no, we don't, and not much," Ihnat said.

According to him, Ukraine needs many more different air defense systems.

"Germany has announced additional IRIS-Ts, and we are also waiting for Patriot. I would like to see more systems that  have proven themselves on the battlefield as a means against ballistic missiles," said Ignat.

Ihnat noted that the enemy is increasingly using ballistic weapons.  

Addendum

According to military expert Vladyslav Selezniov, Ukraine needs at least 11-13 Patriotor SAMP/T systems to effectively shoot down ballistic missiles.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
ukraineUkraine

