Ukraine needs more air defense systems against ballistic missiles - Ihnat

Sometimes it seems from statements from different countries that Ukraine has a lot of air defense systems, but this is not the case. The country needs many more different air defense systems, including ballistic missile defense. This was stated by the Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The entire leadership of the state talks about air defense every day... Because it is extremely important, it is the survival of our country, it is the protection of the entire state, not just the front line. That's why air defense and the air defense coalition, which is also often talked about, does everything in consultation with our partners on various platforms to provide Ukraine with more systems, both Soviet and other advanced systems. There are a lot of statements from different countries, different representatives, and sometimes it seems that we have everything and a lot of everything - but no, we don't, and not much," Ihnat said.

According to him, Ukraine needs many more different air defense systems.

"Germany has announced additional IRIS-Ts, and we are also waiting for Patriot. I would like to see more systems that have proven themselves on the battlefield as a means against ballistic missiles," said Ignat.

Ihnat noted that the enemy is increasingly using ballistic weapons.

Addendum

According to military expert Vladyslav Selezniov, Ukraine needs at least 11-13 Patriotor SAMP/T systems to effectively shoot down ballistic missiles.