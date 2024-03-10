US announces possible sanctions for Austrian Raiffeisen Bank over its work in Russia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25848 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 92612 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61558 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 254462 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219951 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186720 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227959 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250892 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156827 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371987 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 33296 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 92612 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 254462 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202384 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219951 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17293 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25685 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25836 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58645 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65988 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

US announces possible sanctions for Austrian Raiffeisen Bank over its work in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46646 views

The US threatens Austria's Raiffeisen Bank with sanctions for continuing to operate in Russia, claiming that it is helping the Russian army.

US announces possible sanctions for Austrian Raiffeisen Bank over its work in Russia

The US Treasury Department has threatened Raiffeisen Bank International with sanctions for doing business in Russia. In particular, the United States may cut off the Austrian group from the American financial system. This was reported by the EUobserver portal, citing sources, UNN reports .

Details

According to the portal, the US Treasury believes that by continuing to operate in Russia, the bank is helping the Russian army. U.S. Treasury official Anna Morris discussed this issue in Vienna with representatives of the Austrian government and Raiffeisen management on March 7 and 8.

Representatives of Raiffeisen Bank told EUobserver that the bank "as a matter of principle does not comment publicly on discussions with government officials.

Context

In March 2023, the European Central Bank demanded that Raiffeisen Bank close its business in Russia. In the summer, the bank suspended accepting and purchasing cash dollars and euros from individuals, and in the fall, it stopped accepting rubles to foreign currency accounts through its cash desks.

Last month, a Reuters source reported that the Austrian financial regulator was investigating Raiffeisen Bank International for violating anti-money laundering regulations. Payments involving Russia are being investigated.

US imposes sanctions on Russian and Central African companies09.03.24, 01:39 • 59494 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World
Reuters
Vienna
United States
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14