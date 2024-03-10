US announces possible sanctions for Austrian Raiffeisen Bank over its work in Russia

The US Treasury Department has threatened Raiffeisen Bank International with sanctions for doing business in Russia. In particular, the United States may cut off the Austrian group from the American financial system. This was reported by the EUobserver portal, citing sources, UNN reports .

Details

According to the portal, the US Treasury believes that by continuing to operate in Russia, the bank is helping the Russian army. U.S. Treasury official Anna Morris discussed this issue in Vienna with representatives of the Austrian government and Raiffeisen management on March 7 and 8.

Representatives of Raiffeisen Bank told EUobserver that the bank "as a matter of principle does not comment publicly on discussions with government officials.

Context

In March 2023, the European Central Bank demanded that Raiffeisen Bank close its business in Russia. In the summer, the bank suspended accepting and purchasing cash dollars and euros from individuals, and in the fall, it stopped accepting rubles to foreign currency accounts through its cash desks.

Last month, a Reuters source reported that the Austrian financial regulator was investigating Raiffeisen Bank International for violating anti-money laundering regulations. Payments involving Russia are being investigated.

US imposes sanctions on Russian and Central African companies