US announces new nuclear talks with Iran after strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 420 views

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced a new round of nuclear talks with Iran within a week. President Trump stated that Iran itself requested the meeting after US strikes on nuclear facilities.

US announces new nuclear talks with Iran after strikes

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff promised new nuclear talks with Iran within a week, writes UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

According to Witkoff, the first round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran after the Israel-Iran war last month will take place "within the next week or so."

Asked by reporters before a White House dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump was asked about the talks, given that he had claimed for over a week that Iran was interested in holding them.

"We have scheduled talks with Iran, and they want to talk" after they suffered a "big defeat," Trump said, referring to US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Asked if he had a date for talks with Iran, Trump replied: "I'd prefer not to say, but you'll read about it tomorrow or see it tomorrow."

Asked what the future talks with Iran would be about, Trump admitted that he didn't quite see the point of them, given his belief that Tehran's nuclear program had been destroyed, the publication writes.

"But [the Iranians] asked for a meeting, and I'm going to go to the meeting, and if we can get something on paper, that'll be good," Trump said.

He reiterated his claim that Iran's nuclear program had been "destroyed."

And he claimed that Iran is now in a different mood regarding nuclear talks after the US strikes and has gained great respect for the US and Israel.

Asked what it would take for the US to strike Iran again, Trump says he hopes it won't be necessary. "They want to make peace, and I'm all for it. If that doesn't happen, we are ready, willing, and able, but I don't think we'll have to do it," he added.

Trump expresses optimism about Gaza ceasefire talks during Netanyahu reception08.07.25, 10:03 • 491 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Steve Witkoff
Israel
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
